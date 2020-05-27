New Delhi: In a big development for residents of Noida, the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration has issued a renewed containment plan, according to which, it will concentrate on containment of an area instead of sealing an entire multi-storey society or the entire sector. Also Read - Bayern Munich A Step Closer to Securing Bundesliga Title After 1-0 Win Over Borussia Dortmund

The new order said that if there is a single COVID-19 or coronavirus case in any multi-storey building or society, only that particular tower will be sealed. "In consultation with the state government, containment zones have been redefined in multi-storied buildings/societies in urban areas having a single case", the order issued on Tuesday read.

However, where there is more than one case or a cluster in a society, the sealing radius would be 500 metres. Additionally, there will be 25 metres of buffer zone.

“If towers in the same society fall outside the 500m radius, they shall not be part of the containment zone,” the order added.

Earlier, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration had allowed shops to open in the district on an odd-even basis with strict social distancing norms.

“All shopkeepers will have to strictly abide by the rules and regulations. Strict action will be taken against the lawbreakers for not adhering to the order”, said Gautam Buddh Nagar DM Suhas LY.

The District Magistrate added, “After discussion, different parameters have been set for the urban and rural areas in view of the local situation in Noida. According to the new rule, every shop outside the containment zone will be allowed to operate on its scheduled day, with a weekly holiday on Sunday.”

Local markets in Dadri, Bilaspur, Jahangirpur, Jewar, Dankore, Rabupura Bhangel, Salarpur, Chijarasi, Mamura, Naya Bamboo, Kulesra Habibpur, Kasan, Shahberry, Chhapraula, Haldoni, Tigri Rampur and Echhar and all the shops in other rural areas are operational everyday with social distancing.

(With IANS inputs)