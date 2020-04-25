New Delhi: While the coronavirus pandemic has wreaked havoc across India, four of the eight northeastern states in the country – Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim — have become COVID-19 free. If reports are to be believed, no fresh COVID-19 cases have been detected in any of the N-E states in the past 24 hours. Also Read - Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Six Test Positive For COVID-19 After Visiting Salon in Bargaon Village

Health officials informed that there are 15 active COVID-19 cases in Assam, 11 in Meghalaya and one in Mizoram, besides a 33-year-old trader from Dimapur, Nagaland, undergoing treatment at the Guwahati Medical College and Hospital since April 12. Also Read - 'This is Not The Time': Nitin Gadkari Not in Favour of UP CM's Plan to Bring Back Migrant Workers

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said the second and last Covid-19 patient of Tripura was released from hospital (on Saturday) amid the applause of the healthcare staff. “He expressed satisfaction for the treatment and thanked doctors and medical staffs,” said Deb. Also Read - Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, This is How Companies Will Resume Operations in Gurugram

Speaking to IANS, Tripura’s COVID-19 surveillance officer Dip Debbarma informed that the second patient, 32-year-old Tripura State Rifles jawan from UP, was discharged from the government-run Govind Ballabh Pant Medical College and Hospital today. However, he would remain in 14-day quarantine as per the norms.

Debbarma said the first patient (a woman) was discharged from the hospital on April 15. In Imphal, a 23-year-old woman, who had returned from the UK last month, become the first coronavirus case. She was also the first COVID-19 patient to recover in the northeast.

Manipur became second state to become coronavirus free after the state’s second and last patient was discharged on April 21. The 65-year-old man had attended the Tablighi Jamaat’s congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month.

Arunachal Pradesh, bordering China, become the third coronavirus free state after the lone patient, a 31-year-old man, was discharged from hospital on Friday. The Arunachal man from Medo village had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. On April 1, he tested positive for coronavirus infection and since then was kept in an isolation ward at the Tezu Zonal Hospital.

While no positive case was reported from Sikkim, the other seven N-E states have so far reported 55 coronavirus cases, including Nagaland’s lone case. Assam leads the tally with 36 cases and one death, followed by Meghalaya (12 cases and one death), Manipur and Tripura (2 cases each), and Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram (one case each).

(With agency inputs)