New Delhi: With number of coronavirus cases rising in Cuttack, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has ordered to completely lockdown its entire jursidiction till the midnight of July 8. Also Read - Odisha Govt Cancels Pending Class 12 Exams in View of COVID Pandemic

In a statement, the CMC said, “It is ordered to shutdown the entire jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation till 8th July midnight. All non-essential activities strictly prohibited. All non-essential shops will remain closed. Online delivery of all essential items allowed”. Also Read - Odisha News: Curfew in Puri From June 30 Till July 2 For Bahuda Yatra; No Visitors Allowed, Hotels Asked Not to Allow Tourists

“Essential shops i.e. grocery, vegetable and milk shops to open from 5 AM to 6 PM by maintaining social distancing and wearing of masks. Essential medical shops to open at regular hours. Emergency services i.e. electricity and water supply to function as usual”, the statement noted further. Also Read - Complete Shutdown, Social Distancing, No Public Attendance: How Odisha Will Conduct Puri Rath Yatra Today

Essential shops i.e. grocery, vegetable&milk shops to open from 5 am to 6 pm by maintaining social distancing&wearing of masks. Essential medical shops to open at regular hrs. Emergency services i.e.electricity&water supply to function as usual: Cuttack Municipal Corporation(2/2) — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

In view of the CMC’s announcement, the Orissa High Court and its offices will remain closed till July 8. Benches notified for July 6 will function on July 9 and take up cases listed in cause list of July 6.

Orissa High Court&its offices to remain closed till July 8 in view of Cuttack Municipal Corporation declaring shutdown in entire jurisdiction of Municipal Corporation area till July 8.Benches notified for July 6 will function on July 9&take up cases listed in cause list of July 6 pic.twitter.com/hMIImm5aQm — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

There were 11 new cases of coronavirus in Cuttack on Saturday, taking its overall COVID-19 tally to 116. This includes 92 recoveries, 22 active cases and two deaths.

Odisha on Saturday recorded 495 new cases, a day after witnessing its biggest spike of 561. The state has thus breached the 8,500 case-mark, having reported a total of 8,601 cases thus far.