New Delhi: Just days after Punjab Rural Development Minister Tript Singh Bajwa, who represents the Fatehgarh Churian constituency, tested positive for coronavirus, 2 more Congress MLAs-Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal and Dr. Dharambir Agnighotri-have also returned positive test result for the infection.

While Dhaliwal is the incumbent MLA from Phagwara, Agnihotri is the MLA from Tarn Taran.

Wishing them well, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted: "My colleagues @INCPunjab, MLA Phagwara, Balwinder Dhaliwal ji and MLA Tarn Taran, @DrDharambir ji, have tested positive for #Covid19. Wishing them a speedy recovery."

My colleagues @INCPunjab Mla Phagwara, Balwinder Dhaliwal ji & MLA Tarn Taran @DrDharambir ji have tested positive for #Covid19. Wishing them a speedy recovery. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 19, 2020

This takes the total number of Punjab Congress MLAs, who have contracted the virus, to 3, including minister Bajwa.

Menawhile, earlier this week, the wife and son of Bajwa were also found positive for coronavirus. Both are reportedly asymptomatic and have been quarantined at home.

On Saturday, Punjab reported 350 new cases of coronavirus, thus moving a step closer to the 10,000 case-mark. It has thus far reported a total of 9,792 cases of COVID-19, including 246 deaths of which 7 took place in the last 24 hours.