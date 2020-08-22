Punjab Coronavirus News: At a time strict curbs have been imposed in Punjab to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, state Cooperation and Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has tested positive for the virus, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced on Saturday. Also Read - Punjab Lockdown News: No Gathering Except Weddings, Funerals Till Aug 31; Weekend Shutdown Extended From Tomorrow

"My cabinet colleague and Cooperation and Jails Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has tested positive for COVID-19. I wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to him joining us at work soon", the Chief Minister tweeted today.

In contracting the infection, the 61-year-old leader joins cabinet ministers-Rural Development and Panchayats Minister Tript Singh Bajwa and Revenue Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar-both of whom had tested positive earlier.

Notably, Bajwa was the first state minister to have contracted COVID-19.

The development comes amid a rapid rise in the northern state’s coronavirus count. As on Friday, Punjab’s COVID-19 tally stood at 39,237 after a spike of 1,513 on the day. There have been 991 deaths as well, including 34 on Friday.

In order to contain the spread of the virus, the Punjab government has announced a host of measures, including banning all kinds of gatherings in the state, except weddings and funerals, till August 31. Also, government and private offices will work at 50% capacity till the end of this month.

A weekend lockdown, with daily night curfew from 7 PM-5 AM, will also be in effect in all 167 cities/towns of the state.