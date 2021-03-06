Coronavirus in Punjab: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus in the district, the Jalandhar administration imposed a night curfew from today to tackle the recent surge in coronavirus cases in the district. Issuing an order, Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori told news agency PTI that the night curfew will remain in place in the district from 11 PM to 5 AM. He also said that the order will be effective from Saturday till further directions. However, during the night curfew, the essential services will be allowed. Also Read - Good News For SBI, Canara Bank And United India Employees! These Companies to Reimburse Corona Vaccine Cost | Details Here

The development comes as Jalandhar on Friday reported the maximum 134 fresh cases in the state. There are a total of 856 active cases in Jalandhar as of now. Last month, the Punjab government had authorised deputy commissioners (DCs) to impose night curfew in coronavirus hotspots in their districts if needed. Also Read - Will Lockdown be Imposed? Punjab Emerges New COVID Hotspot in India With 5 Districts Recording Over 100 Fresh Cases

As per updates, Punjab on Friday reported over 818 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 1,86,189. A total of 11 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,898 in the state. Also Read - Coronavirus: Not Wearing Mask? You Will be Fined Rs 100 For Flouting Safety Measures in Indore

After Maharashtra, Punjab has been witnessing a surge in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases for nearly four weeks now. The number of active cases also jumped from 6,264 on Thursday to 6661, as of now.

After Jalandhar, now Ludhiana reported 105 cases, Patiala 104, among the new cases that surfaced in the state. A total of 400 patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of those recoevered to 1,73,630, as per the health bulletin from the state.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh on Friday reported 76 more coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 22,116, according to the medical bulletin. No COVID-related death was reported on Friday. The toll stands at 355, as per the bulletin.