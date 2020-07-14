New Delhi: The Punjab cabinet on Tuesday recorded its first positive case of coronavirus, with state minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa testing positive for the infection. Also Read - Jitendra Singh, Ram Madhav in Self-quarantine After J&K BJP Chief Tests Positive For Coronavirus

According to reports, the minister, who holds the Rural Development and Panchayats portfolio, had taken a COVID-19 test after his department's director tested positive for the infection. On Tuesday, Bajwa's samples were taken for a second time after his first test report came negative on Saturday.

However, the second report, as it turned out, came back positive.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh wished his cabinet colleague a ‘speedy recovery’, tweeting: “Wishing my cabinet colleague Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa ji a speedy recovery. He has tested positive for COVID-19 today. Looking forward to having you rejoin us soon again”.

Wishing my Cabinet colleague Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa Ji a speedy recovery. He has tested positive for #Covid19 today. Looking forward to having you rejoin us soon again. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 14, 2020

Notably, Bajwa is also the state Higher Education Minister as well as Minister of Water Supply and Sanitation.

Punjab on Tuesday recorded 340 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths. The state’s overall COVID-19 tally has thus spiked to 8,511 including 213 deaths.

Amid rising number of cases in the state, the Punjab government had on Monday announced a ban on all public gatherings in the state, warning that mandatory FIRs shall be filed against those found violating the curbs.