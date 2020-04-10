New Delhi: After Punjab and Odisha, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government on Friday extended the lockdown till April 30. The decision was taken in a bid to combat the spread of coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc across the country. Also Read - Centre Extempts Fishery, Aquaculture Industry From Nationwide Lockdown

Notably, yhe total number of coronavirus cases in Rajasthan rose to 561 after 98 fresh cases were reported in the state today while the fatality count due to the disease increased to eight with the death of a 65-year-old woman.The fresh cases include eight people evacuated from Iran, officials told news agency PTI.

Defence sources said all the 1,036 Indians evacuated from Iran had tested negative for the virus in that country but 50 of them have tested positive now. They were kept in Army-run quarantine facilities.

On Friday, the maximum number of cases– 53 — were reported in Jaipur, a hotspot, taking the tally of COVID-19 patients in the state capital to 221. Banswara reported 12 cases, Jodhpur nine, Jaisalmer eight, Jhalawar three, Kota two and Alwar, Bharatpur and Dausa one each.

Earlier in the day, the Punjab goverment extended the lockdown in the state till May 1. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Council of Ministers to check community spread of the pandemic and to prevent overcrowding at the amandis’ in the light of the ensuing wheat harvesting and procurement season. On Thursday, the Odisha government had extended the lockdown period till April 30.