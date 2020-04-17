New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Friday sent 300 buses to facilitate return of students stranded in Kota in the wake of the nationwide lockdown. Also Read - #SendUsBackHome: No Response From Govt, Kota Students Begin Twitter Campaign For Safe Return

The development comes after the students started a Twitter campaign – #helpkotastudents and #sendusbackhome where they tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla who is an MP from Kota, chief Minster Ashok Gehlot, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath among others.

Coming from different states including Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar, these students had tweeted over 70000 messages on the micro-blogging site sharing their worries, challenges and threats they face due to epidemic outbreak.

Earlier, Kota district administration had allowed students to leave for their native states earlier. However, as states refused to let these students in, the permission was later withdrawn on Tuesday, leaving several IIT and medical aspirants stranded.

Notably, Kota has emerged as yet another hotspot in Rajasthan with the number of cases rising manifolds in the last few days.

A 56-year-old man suffering from coronavirus died in Rajasthan, which reported 38 fresh positive cases of the virus on Friday.

Rajasthan has so far reported 1,169 cases of the virus. Earlier in the day, a man who was found coronavirus positive on Wednesday, died at the MDM Hospital in Jodhpur. Officials said that the deceased had cardiac complications.

With this, 16 deaths have occurred in the state due to coronavirus.Of the fresh cases, maximum 18 are from Jodhpur, 6 from Tonk, 5 from Jaipur, 4 from Kota, 2 from Nagaur, and 1 each from Ajmer, Jhalawar and Jhunjhunu.