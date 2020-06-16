New Delhi: At this time of corona crisis, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 49 COVID-19 deaths, highest in a single day, taking the death toll to 528. The state also reported 1,515 new cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the total tally to 48,019. Also Read - Mamata Banerjee Likely to Skip Virtual Meeting With PM Modi on Wednesday: Report

The state health department in its bulletin said that as many as 46 of the deceased had comorbidities which include diabetes, hypertension and renal disease.

The state also saw the highest number of 19,242 samples tested and recoveries (1,438 people) in a single day on Tuesday. Out of the total 1,515 new cases, Chennai accounted for 919 while three were foreign returnees.

The tally of positive cases in the state stood at 48,019 out of which Chennai’s count was 34,245. The active cases were 20,706.

While 35 died in government hospitals, 14 others succumbed in private facilities and the deaths, which occurred over the past few days, were reported together today by the government.