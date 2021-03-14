Coronavirus in Tamil Nadu: In view of the sudden spike in coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu, the Nilgiris collector, J Innocent Divya, warned that those who will be caught without wearing a mask in public places will have to pay a fine of Rs 200. “People are taking the situation lightly thinking the pandemic is over. There are indications of a second wave. I urge all to wear masks”, news agency ANI quoted J Innocent Divya as saying.

Notably, Tamil Nadu has been witnessing a surge in cases since March 5, with daily infections crossing the 500 mark. Yesterday, the state logged 695 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 8,58,967, while four more fatalities took the toll to 12,543. Recoveries were lesser with 512 patients being discharged, taking the cumulative tally to 8,41,762 leaving 4,662 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 271 cases being reported, aggregating 2,38,559 till date. The metropolis also leads in the number of fatalities with 4,177. Of the four deaths reported today, Chengalpet accounted for two while Chennai and Nilgiris recorded one each. Five of those who tested positive were returnees from the United Arab Emirates, Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal, the bulletin said.

A couple of days back, the Coimbatore district administration had made the E-pass and Covid-19 negative certificate mandatory for any passenger coming from Kerala to Tamil Nadu through any mode of travel.