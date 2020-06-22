New Delhi: In the wake of the rising coronavirus cases, the Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced complete lockdown in the jurisdiction of Madurai Corporation limits, Paravai Town Panchayat and rural blocks of Madurai east, Madurai west and Thiruparankundram from Tuesday till month-end. Also Read - Awwdorable! 2-Year-Old Kid Beats Coronavirus, Hospital Bids Warm Farewell to the 'Little Warrior' By Showering Flowers | Watch

The development comes as the COVID-19 tally almost touched the 60,000 mark in the state with 2,532 new cases and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state on Sunday state recorded its highest ever single day spike of 2,532 infections taking the total to 59,377 cases.

The state capital Chennai, where intense lockdown entered the third day continued to record a surge in new cases with 1,493 people having contracted the disease on Sunday.

On the positive side, the number of recoveries in the state also saw a quantum jump on Sunday with 1,438 people getting discharged after treatment taking the cumulative total to 32,754 so far, the bulletin said. The state has been reporting over 2,000 cases for the 5th straight day on Sunday.

As per updates from state health department, 31,401 people were tested on Sunday alone taking the overall figures in the state to 8.92 lakh. This is the second consecutive day during which the testing of people has surpassed 30,000 mark.