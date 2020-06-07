New Delhi: At this time of corona crisis, Tamil Nadu has reported 30,152 positive cases so far, including 269 deaths and over 16,000 people have been cured of the virus. Also Read - Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi to Offer Devotees With Packets of 'Corona Nashak Oil' as Cure For COVID-19

Addressing a press conference, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said as many as 86 per cent of state's COVID-19 cases have been found to be asymptomatic. He said the lockdown and related curbs have helped keep the pandemic under check in the state.

Issuing a statement, detailing the various efforts taken to address the COVID-19 situation since February, the chief minister said that the state's mortality rate was the lowest when compared to even some foreign countries, besides other Indian states.

Tamil Nadu, he said, also had the best recovery rate. “While the pandemic has severely affected the state’s economy, various measures have been rolled out to put it back on track, and even some new investments have been attracted as a result,” he added.

“About 5.50 lakh tests have been conducted in Tamil Nadu till June 4, 2020. Through these tests we came to know that 86 per cent of corona-affected persons had no symptoms at all,” Palaniswami said.

He said that the state government has started taking action soon after the outbreak of coronavirus was reported in China in January this year.

The state government’s measures included checks at railway stations and airports, sealing of the borders and the government implementing the lockdown in March.

“So far, the government has allocated over Rs 4,033 crore towards various efforts regarding COVID-19, even as the health infrastructure has been strengthened with measures, including appointment of more doctors and nurses,” he said.

While there was no bar on farming and related activities during this period, efforts were also taken to steer the economy back on track. This included the setting up of a high-level panel to attract investments, especially from firms leaving certain other countries.

“Personal precautions like wearing face mask, practising hand hygiene, duly following social distancing and staying indoors were important for this purpose,” he added.