New Delhi: Central Chennai's extremely busy Koyambedu area has now emerged as the latest hotspot of the deadly coronavirus infection, down South in Tamil Nadu. The city police forced down the shutters of the shops and markets and has placed Chennai under an extended lockdown till May 7.

Huge crowds of people buying fruits and vegetables was witnessed in the wholesale market in Koyambedu, an area that also holds Chennai's most prominent bus depot. Police personnel were deployed in the area and markets were forced to close as the number of COVID-19 cases surged in the city.

Of the 527 positive cases as of Monday in Chennai alone, at least 215 of the 266 new cases were linked to the Koyambedu market.

Speaking to reporters, Ram Mohan, member of All Vegetable Associations Action Committee said, “Yesterday they suddenly decided to shut the market without any consultation. They’ve asked us to shift to Thirumazhisai. Farmers and traders suffering losses due to erratic decisions taken by the Market Committee.”

Unlike in Chennai’s Thiruvanmiyur area where the market was divided into a group of two or three smaller ones, the market management committee in Koyambedu simply decided to shift it to Thirumazhisai on Monday, without decentralising it. As a result, the same number of people flouting social distance norms in the main market were now seen in Thirumazhisai.

State Disaster Response Force and Armed Reserve personnel were also deployed as part of efforts to regulate the movement of traders and help prevent the further spread of the contagion.

After inspecting the market, Commissioner of Revenue Administration and special nodal officer J Radhakrishnan told reporters that focused testing was on at the market place under which all the employees were being tested.

In view of targeted testing, the number of positive cases was likely to go up, he said, adding that however, the rise in numbers was not a cause for concern as all anti-COVID-19 efforts were being taken by the government.

Pointing out that several people who tested positive were asymptomatic, he said arrangements were on to house such patients in facilities like colleges and the Trade Centre at Nandambakkam, which are designated as Covid Care Centres, rather than in hospitals.