New Delhi: At a time a host of politicians in the country, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, have tested positive for coronavirus, CPI(M) leader and former Telangana MLA Sunnam Rajaiah succumbed to the infection late last night.

According to reports, the former three-term MLA from Bhadrachalam constituency had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday after which he was rushed to a hospital in Vijayawada in neigbhouring Andhra Pradesh. However, he died there while undergoing treatment for the virus.

Notably, the 59-year-old had been elected MLA from Bhadrachalam in 1999, 2004 and 2014. However, he contested the 2019 Telangana Assembly Election from Rampachodavaram but was defeated. He was famous for his modesty and used to go to the Assembly in autos and buses.

He was also a member of the CPI(M) state executive.

The former MLA’s death comes two days after Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Kamal Rani Varun, too, passed away due to the disease. Earlier, Gujarat Congress leader Badaruddin Shaikh died of COVID-19 in April. In Tamil Nadu, DMK MLA J Anbazaghan breathed his last on his birthday in June.

On Monday, Telangana recorded 983 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths. Hence, the state has thus far reported a total of 67,660 cases including 48,609 discharges, 1,500 active cases and 551 deaths.