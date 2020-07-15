Hyderabad: The number of Covid-19 cases in Telangana crossed 39,000 with 1,597 new cases on Wednesday, officials said. Also Read - Global COVID-19 Cases Top 13.2 Million : Johns Hopkins

The state also recorded 11 fresh fatalities, taking the death toll to 386.

According to the director of public health, 1,597 people tested positive during the last 24 hours, pushing the state's tally to 39,342.

The state, which has come under criticism from different quarters, has ramped up testing. As many as 13,642 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative number has gone up to 2,08,666.

The official said 1,159 people have recovered, taking the number of recoveries so far to 25,999. The number of active cases now stands at 12,958.

Of the news cases reported during the day, Greater Hyderabad accounted for 796. The numbers continue to surge in neighbouring Rangareddy district with 212 new infections. Two other neighbouring districts, Medchal and Sangareddy, reported 115 and 73 cases, respectively.

The spread of Covid-19 cases continues in other districts. Nalgonda recorded 58 new cases. Warangal-Urban and Karimnagar recorded 44 and 41 cases, respectively.

According to the daily media bulletin, government hospitals have established capacity of 17,081 Covid beds, of which 11,928 are isolation beds, 3,537 are oxygen beds, 1,616 are ICU beds. “As on today, the bed occupancy is 10.8 per cent and 89.2 per cent beds are vacant,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Health Department ramped up testing in Greater Hyderabad. The officials were making arrangements for Rapid Antigen tests at all primary health centres. Currently, the facility is available at 65 centres.

Officials said 11,705 Covid patients are currently in home isolation in Hyderabad. So far 16,600 people have recovered in home isolation. The department is distributing free kits among those in home isolation.

A self-declaration is being taken from those being sent into home isolation. Those who don’t have home isolation facility can opt for government-run isolation facilities.