New Delhi: Hyderabad Mayor and leader of Telangana's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Dr. Bonthu Rammohan, on Saturday announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus and urged those infected to face the disease with courage instead of fear.

He tweeted: "Am tested positive. Am up and active. No difficulty at all. Let's face COVID with courage and not with fear. Do not get panic if you are tested positive. Thanks for your wishes for my well-being and fast recovery".

Separately, in a statement, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said, “Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Mayor Bonthu Rammohan tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday after he underwent rapid testing. He is asymptomatic and now in self-isolation”.

Notably, the 47-year-old TRS leader and his family members had undergone corona rapid test on July 25. While the family tested negative, he test report came positive.

He became the mayor of Hyderabad on February 11, 2016, thus becoming the first full-fledged mayor of the city since Telangana was carved out of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh in June 2014.

Telangana has thus far reported 54,059 positive cases of coronavirus. This includes 41,332 discharges, 12,264 active cases and 463 deaths.