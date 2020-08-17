New Delhi: At least 90 inmates of Nari Niketan, a government shelter home for girls in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh have tested positive for COVID-19.

Deputy Director of Women Welfare Department Nita Ahirwar said, “In the past two days, 90 inmates of Nari Niketan here have tested positive for COVID-19. All of them have been isolated. How the inmates got contracted the coronavirus infection is being investigated.” Also Read - India Crosses 3 Crore COVID-19 Test Mark; 3,00,41,400 Samples Tested Thus Far

Meanwhile, the number of coronairus cases in UP soared to 1,45,287 and death toll reached 2,335. Additional Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said there are 50,426 active patients in the state, of which 23,861 are under home isolation. So far, 92,526 people have been discharged after recovering from the disease