New Delhi: The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Wednesday said that any person misbehaving with healthcare workers, paramedical staff, police personnel or sanitation workers in Noida and Greater Noida will be put behind bars for up to 7 years with a bail money of Rs 5 lakh.

Noida Police Commissioner Alok Singh had approved the UP Public Health and Epidemic Disease Control Ordinance, 2020, saying that it will protect 'corona warriors' such as doctors, police personnel and emergency workers by taking actions against them as punishable acts.

The decision was taken after many reports surfaced of doctors, paramedic workers and police personnel facing harassment from people expressing anger and fighting against the norms laid down to prevent coronavirus.

“Under the new law, those who misbehave with health workers, paramedical staff, police personnel, sanitation workers might be imprisoned for a period of six months up to seven years along with a fine ranging between Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakh depending on the severity of the action,” he said.

Notably, the UP government has already put a ban on spitting saliva, gutka, or tobacco in public. However, indecent conduct like spitting or throwing garbage on the essential workers will further attract severe punishment with imprisonment ranging from two to five years and fine ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh, the commissioner said.

There is also a provision of harsh punishment for violating lockdown orders and for spreading the disease, he added.

Adjoining the national capital, Noida and Greater Noida was placed under the red zone with at least 192 confirmed cases of coronavirus. The district administration had earlier made it mandatory to wear masks in the public, failing which would attract a fine.