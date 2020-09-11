New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has reduced the charge for conducting the COVID-19 test from Rs 2,500 t0 Rs 1,600. Notably, this is the second time that the price of the novel coronavirus test has been slashed in the state. Earlier in April, when private labs were first allowed to conduct test via RTPCR, the price was then reduced to Rs 2,500 from Rs 4,500. Also Read - Man Gives MP Minister Haircut on Stage, Rewarded Rs 60,000 to Set up Barber's Shop

In an order issued last evening, Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said that no labs, including that of private cannot charge over Rs 1,600 per test. Also Read - India's Industrial Production Declines by 10.4% in July as Covid-19 Lockdown Slows Down Manufacture

“The prices of RTPCR test kits and reagents used for COVID tests have come down. Hence, the April order on the pricing of the test has been amended. The maximum price of the test will now be Rs 1,600”, the order stated. Also Read - Aftab Shivdasani Tests Positive For COVID-19, Requests Those Who Came in Contact With Him to Get Tested

The state’s health department mentioned that the order was imposed with an immediate effect. Speaking to a news agency, one of the health officials said that the sole aim of reducing the price is to ensure that the maximum number of people get tested.

Earlier on Thursday, UP had recorded the highest single-day spike of 7,042 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 2,92,029. Lucknow alone recorded 917 cases yesterday. The death toll, on the other hand, climbed to 4,206. The total number of active cases in the state now stands at 66,317.

Additional Chief secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said that till now, 2,21,506 Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovery which puts the state’s recovery rate at 75.85 per cent.

Prasad said that with a total of over 70.67 lakh Covid tests done so far, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to conduct over 70 lakh tests. He said that 1.49 lakh tests were performed on Wednesday.

(With agency inputs)