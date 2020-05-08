New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday tested negative for coronavirus after a US military man, who is Trump’s personal valet, tested positive for the deadly viral infection. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: India Brings Back Stranded People From Abroad, Paid Quarantine Facilities Being Readied

The duo said they will get tested daily to avoid any chances of transmitting the disease. Also Read - Coronavirus in India: Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai Report Rise in Positive Cases, Crowding in Markets Beings Blamed

“I have had very little contact, personal contact, with this gentleman. I know who he is. Good person. But I have had very little contact. (Vice President) Mike (Pence) has had very little contact with him. But Mike was tested and I was tested. We were both tested,” Trump told reporters during a meeting at the Oval Office of the White House. Also Read - Extending Working Hours, Opening Shops For Long Duration: MP Govt’s New Measures To Revive Economy

Regular tests are being conducted at the central government office. However, neither Trump nor Pence wore protective masks at the White House. Moreover, other staff, Secret Service agents, and guests around the US President also failed to wear masks.

“But they do the tests and it just shows you that the fallacy – it is what I have been saying – testing is not a perfect art. No matter what you do, testing is not a perfect art. So we test once a week. Now we are going to go testing once a day. But even when you test once a day, somebody could – something happens where they catch something,” Trump said.

President Trump has been repeatedly criticised for false remarks on the coronavirus and for his handling of the deadly virus in the United States. He has also been constantly blaming China for the “incompetency” to contain the virus that led to a pandemic.