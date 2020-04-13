New Delhi: As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Uttar Pradesh inching towards 500, the Yogi Adityanath-led state government is expected to seal 59 new hotspots in 25 districts that have emerged in the UP during the past two days. Earlier on Wednesday, the state government had sealed 133 COVID-19 hotspots in 15 districts. Also Read - Trending Bollywood News Today, April 13 2020: Salman Khan Helps 50 Female Ground Workers in Malegaon, Mumbai

"At least 1.4 lakh houses, covering a population of around 9 lakh people, would be covered in the second phase, which is being conducted by district magistrates at their local level", said Additional chief secretary, home, Awanish Awasthi.

The official claimed that the hotspot model of UP government was being widely appreciated across the country.

“Nearly 80 per cent of cases are being reported from hotspots alone. The government has decided to impose more stringent measures in 133 Corona hotspots identified in 15 districts which cover more than 1.57 lakh houses with a population of over 10 lakh,” IANS quoted Awasthi as saying.

On the other hand, in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh, one man has sent 14 villages into forced quarantine. The man, who comes from Andhra Pradesh, was staying in a local mosque Bhavanipur Khali area and tested positive for Coronavirus on Saturday. Reports claimed that he had attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin last month.

Meanwhile, the total tally of novel coronavirus cases surpassed 9,000 and death toll reached 308 on Monday.