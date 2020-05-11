New Delhi: With number of positive coronavirus cases surging in Agra, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh relieved with immediate effect, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the district, Dr. Mukesh Kumar Vats, replacing him with Dr. RC Pandey. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Offers Easy Loans, Transparent Rules to MSMEs; Aims at 90 Lakh New Jobs

“Special Officer Dr. RC Pandey to take charge as Agra Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect, replacing Dr. Mukesh Kumar Vats. The decision has been taken considering the current situation prevailing in Agra due to spread of COVID-19”, the order from state chief secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said. Also Read - COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh: UP's First Plasma Recipient Dies of Renal Failure

Notably, with 13 new cases on Sunday, Agra’s COVID-19 count spiked to 764, including 24 deaths, three of which took place on the day. The city, known for its iconic Taj Mahal, has the highest number of coronavirus cases, as well as death toll due to the virus, in Uttar Pradesh.

Overall, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday recorded 102 fresh cases of coronavirus, which took its COVID-19 count to 3,467, including 79 casualties, of which five were reported in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,653 COVID-19 patients have been discharged in the state after treatment while the count of the active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 1,753.