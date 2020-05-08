New Delhi: Noida, in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district, on Friday registered its first death due to novel coronavirus, with a 60-year-old man becoming the district’s first casualty due to the China-originated virus. Also Read - Coronavirus in UP: Noida Police Announces Penalty Upto Rs 2 Lakh For Misbehaving With Corona Warriors

According to District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare, the deceased was a resident of sector-22 and was admitted to a private hospital in the city. After testing positive for coronavirus on Thursday, he was shifted to the isolation facility at the Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) in Greater Noida, where he succumbed to the virus today morning. Also Read - Why Noida-Greater Noida Mobile Manufacturing Belt Must Open Now

“He died due to a respiratory failure,” the officer added in a statement. Also Read - Noida Bans Spitting of Tobacco Products in Public Places, Rs 500 Fine For First-time Offenders

Also, a total of 11 people separately tested positive for coronavirus today, taking the district’s official COVID-19 count to 214. 10 patients were cured and thus discharged today, taking the total number of those discharged in the district to 118.

Notably, the district, which is a financial centre of Uttar Pradesh, was, in the earlier days, a COVID-19 hotspot in the state, but has, since then, been overtaken by a number of other districts, chief among which is Agra, which, at 706, has the highest number of coronavirus cases here.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh registered a total of 155 confirmed coronavirus cases, taking its total count to 3,214, including 1,761 active cases, 1,387 discharges and 66 casualties.

(With PTI inputs)