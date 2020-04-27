New Delhi: In the wake of the coronavorus pandemic, religious and social gatherings, slaughter of animals and sale and transport of meat have been banned in Lucknow for the upcoming festivals. Also Read - Indore Man Driving Porsche Made to Do Sit-Ups on Road For Not Wearing a Mask

Joint Police Commissioner Naveen Arora issued a 21-point advisory wherein it was directed that five or more persons will not gather in a group without permission. It added that strict action will be taken against those people, who will not follow the guidelines.

"Social media group admins will ensure that no member posts fake news/inflammatory messages in the group. If any member posts such a message, admin shall remove them from the group before making them delete the message. The police shall be informed", the advisory read.

Besides, the sale of Chinese kite string has also been banned, after three police personnel were seriously injured when the kite string cut across their necks. The order will remain in force till May 30 or till further orders.