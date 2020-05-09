New Delhi: Barely 24 hours after it registered its first death due to novel coronavirus, the industrial town of Noida, in Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddh Nagar district, witnessed its second death, with a 62-year-old man succumbing to the infection. Also Read - Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Noida Registers First Death, 11 New Cases Take District's Tally to 214

The officials informed that the deceased, a resident of sector 66, died due to cardio-respiratory failure. After testing positive for COVID-19, he had been shifted to the Galgotia University hostel in Greater Noida, which has been converted to a makeshift institutional quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients. Also Read - Coronavirus in UP: Noida Police Announces Penalty Upto Rs 2 Lakh For Misbehaving With Corona Warriors

Last evening, he was brought to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), in Greater Noida itself, where he was declared dead on arrival. While he died after 10 PM last night, the other deceased, the district’s first casualty due to the virus, passed away in early hours of the day. Also Read - Why Noida-Greater Noida Mobile Manufacturing Belt Must Open Now

The first victim, a resident of sector 22, had died after a respiratory failure.

The district’s current COVID-19 count stands at 216, including the two casualties.

On Friday, Uttar Pradesh registered 155 fresh cases of coronavirus, which took its tally to 3,214, including 66 deaths.