New Delhi: Two people who were given an all clear and discharged after getting tested for coronavirus infection were on Monday readmitted to the hospital after testing positive again in the third test.

The two persons were admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Noida had tested negative twice for the deadly infection, an NDTV report stated.

After having recovered from the symptoms and ready to be discharged, the patients were called back as the results for the third round of COVID-19 test also came out to be positive. Their reports will be sent to the centre for detailed examination.

Notably, Gautum Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, that also harbours Noida, has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state. The total tally in UP stood at 483 this morning, with five deaths.

Besides, at least 30 areas in Gautam Buddh Nagar were sealed last week in an attempt to curb the spread of the contagious disease. Large gatherings have been banned in the district till the end of April.