New Delhi: Lockdown will not be lifted in Noida and 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh that have reported more than ten Corona positive cases. Notably, PM Narendra Modi had announced the relaxations in his address to the nation on April 14 when he extended the lockdown till May 3 to combat the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus pandemic which has infected more than 16,000 people and claimed 519 lives across the country.

However, in a meeting with all District Magistrates and police chiefs on Sunday evening, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said that no relaxation will be permitted in the sealed hotspots. He asked DMs to take a decision whether or not to allow relaxation in lockdown rule.

He also directed all DMs to ensure that safety protocols are strictly followed in their areas and social distancing is maintained even in districts where lockdown is lifted. The Chief Minister asked the officials to observe if the are taking care of social distancing, sanitisers and masks for employees.

The chief minister also issued directives to ensure that there is no laxity in social distancing. “Ramzan is beginning on April 23. Communication should be done to clerics, and efforts should be made to ensure that crowding is not allowed to happen. All the religious activities should be done from home itself,” he said.

Besides, he gave guidelines for factories and industries where work is to resume today.

The district officials will work out the modalities regarding opening of specified industries, banks and other units in the 56 districts that have reported less than 10 Corona cases. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in UP soared to 1,084 with 115 new cases being added. The virus has claimed 17 lives in the state till now.