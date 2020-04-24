New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday instructed his nodal officers to draw up a strategic plan to bring back migrant workers and labourers stranded in other states due to coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Ray of Hope Amidst COVID-19 Gloom as India's Recovery Rate Improves to 20.57%; Govt Claims No New Cases Reported in 80 Districts in Last 14 Days

“After screening and testing such people, the concerned State government should start the process of sending them back. After they are brought to the U.P. borders, the State government will transport them to their districts by bus,” the government said in a statement. Also Read - Watch Teri Mitti Tribute For Doctors on COVID Duty: Manoj Muntashir And B Praak's Magic Will Leave You Teary Eyed

The Chief Minister said that the workers will be kept under quarantine for 14-days before being sent to their homes in respective villages in the state. Moreover, each worker would also be given Rs 1,000 and a ration kit when they go home. Also Read - Art in Times of Corona: UP Prisoner Paints Walls of Pilibhit Jail With Graffiti to Spread Awareness About COVID-19 Safety Measures

All departments have been directed to prepare a presentation for creating jobs within a week, said an official release of the UP government.

The chief minister said that the real challenge would arise when generating employment to strengthen the economy after the lockdown. Preparation should be started without delay, he said.