New Delhi: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, along with members of his Cabinet, has been placed in home quarantine after a minister in his government tested positive for coronavirus, the state government today announced.

Speaking to news agency ANI, state minister Madan Kaushik said, "Members of the Cabinet will follow the advice given by the state Health Department according to the guidelines laid down by the Centre."

"Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, along with all other ministers who attended the Cabinet meeting on May 29, has been placed under home quarantine after a Cabinet Minister who was present at the meeting tested positive for coronavirus," he further said.

The development comes after Uttarakhand chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh revealed earlier today that a Cabinet Minister in the state government had tested positive for coronavirus, adding that 22 people, including his family members and staff members, have also tested positive.

“The minister who tested positive for COVID-19 is admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh along with his five family members. His wife was already admitted in the morning,” ANI further quoted Harish Thapliyal, PRO of the hospital, as saying.

Reportedly, it is state Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, who has tested positive for coronavirus. On Saturday, his wife and former minister Amrita Rawat, was also found positive for the Chinese-originated infection. His son and daughter-in-law, too, are reported to have tested positive.

On Sunday, Uttarakhand reported 105 new cases of coronavirus, taking its overall COVID-19 tally to 907.