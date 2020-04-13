Kolkata: Amid the ongoing war of words between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and BJP leaders over the lockdown, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday requested the TMC supremo to lift the restrictions from Raj Bhawan. Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar also mentioned about MHA warnings, issued to the state government on Saturday, over violation of lockdown norms. Also Read - Scientist Tells Parents He's Going to Friend's House, Ends up in Lucknow Hospital to Help With Corona Testing

“I urge Mamata Banerjee to end Lockdown with Raj Bhawan. We are in combat mode corona pandemic and must act in togetherness in state interest. MHA warnings must lead to correctional approach. Officials be held accountable for lapses social distancing and religious congregations”, Dhankhar tweeted. Also Read - Kerala Man Runs a 42-km Marathon in His Flat to Prove Lockdown Can't Stop One From Staying Fit

The West Bengal governor’s tweet comes days after BJP leaders met him at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata and told him, “People do not have confidence on the data provided by the state government.” They had urged him to take up the issue with the Trinamool Congress-led dispensation to ensure that accurate data is disseminated.

The delegation, which also included senior party leaders Mukul Roy and Rahul Sinha, said there is discrepancy between the data provided by the centre and that released by the state government.

BJP has claimed that testing of samples has been very low in the state and told the governor that around 5,000 testing kits have not been distributed and “wherever testing kits were sent, they have hardly been used”.

The BJP delgation had also sought Dhankhar’s intervention into instances of “dilution of lockdown” enforcement.