New Delhi: In a first-ever incident, a healthcare professional in West Bengal has died but the state government has not yet clarified whether it's a COVID-19 death. He wife was also tested positive and is now admitted to a hospital.

Biplab Kanti Dasgupta, 60, was admitted to a private hospital in Salt Lake after he showed symptoms of Coronavirus. On Saturday, his condition worsened and he was taken to ventilation. On Saturday night, he died.



We have lost Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta

Assistant Director, Health Services, West Bengal in the early hours of today. He was Assistant Director of Health Services, Central Medical Stores.

We are deeply pained with his untimely demise. (1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) April 26, 2020

The way the West Bengal government is counting the number of cases has triggered a row as there is a discrepancy between the state and the central figure. The chief secretary has even explained to the central team that if a COVID-19 patient dies in a road accident, the cause of death can’t be coronavirus. According to the state government, several cases had other complications, apart from Coronavirus.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has tweeted offering condolences but didn’t mention Coronavirus. “His sacrifice for the cause of ailing humanity will ever be in our hearts and will make our COVID warriors fight the deadly virus with even greater determination. My heartfelt condolence to Dr Dasgupta’s bereaved family members and colleagues,” She wrote.