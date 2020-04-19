New Delhi: Triggering suspicion over the ongoing fight between the West Bengal government and the Centre on the number of COVID-19 cases, the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases, ICMR’s nodal COVID-19 testing facility in Kolkata, has recently said that they didn’t even have 20 samples per day. “The number of samples being sent is determined by the state government. So if they send more samples, we are able to test more. I think sample collection has not been as per the recommendation. The number of tests being done in Bengal is also less,” Shanta Dutt, director, said. Also Read - Coronavirus: Sanitation Worker Forced to Drink Disinfectant in UP's Rampur, Dies

Till Saturday, the state had reported 233 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 deaths, far lower than other big states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the state's chief secretary Rajiv Sinha, a total of 4,630 samples have been tested by Saturday and West Bengal is now conducting over 400 tests every day.

As of April 11, worst-hit Maharashtra had tested 31,841 samples, Rajasthan 24,817, Kerala 14,163 and Delhi 11,709. The number of COVID-19 positive cases provided by the state and the Centre doesn’t match.

The West Bengal government said on Saturday that the number of those afflicted stood at 233, while the Union ministry of health and family welfare website put it at 287.

Objecting to the formation of the committee to declare the cause of the death of a coronavirus patient, Union minister Babul Supriyo said only the doctors treating them should certify the reason for the death.

“After all, everybody ultimately dies of heart failure…..multi-organ failure,” he said, adding there has been an attempt to “hide” the COVID-19 cases and fatalities.

Derek O’Brien, the TMC’s leader in the Rajya Sabha, claimed West Bengal’s numbers are better than most states as the government here has worked hard to contain the spread of the disease. “We in Bengal are focussed on the task at hand. We are carrying on with our work. It is this that has ensured Bengal’s COVID-19 numbers are better than most. We have worked hard, been first movers and prepared early to keep these numbers low,” he told PTI.

(With PTI Inputs)