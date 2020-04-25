New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tussle between the Centre and West Bengal government, which became more acerbic by the exchange of letters between the CM and the Governor, the government on Friday has admitted that 57 patients had died, but the 39 among them had other health condition. So, the state tally remains 18. Also Read - First At-Home Coronavirus Test Kit Available at US Dollar 119 | All You Need to Know

Only 18 of the deaths were because of COVID-19, Bengal Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha told the media. "Balance 39 deaths were due to comorbidities and COVID-19 was incidental," Sinha said.

If a COVID Patient Dies in Road Accident…What is this comparison?

On Friday, the inter-ministerial central team visiting West Bengal raised several questions over the methodology of the state-appointed audit committee which is ascertaining the number of the novel coronavirus deaths. A day before, the central committee had a meeting with the principal secretary (health) in which the secretary had explained that if a Covid-19 patient dies in a road accident, then that death can’t be attributed to COVID-19. “The IMCT did not find the reasoning convincing as there is no comparison between a road death and a death in a hospital due to a disease,” the central team said in its letter.

Later in the day, the state government released the number of 57 and explained why this could not be the official death toll of Covid-19.

Meeting Sought with Police Commissioner Could Not Materialise

The IMCT on Friday inspected areas in Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong. “Meeting sought with the Police Commissioner could not materialise as requested. The IMCT would still request you to facilitate the meeting with the police commissioner,” the team wrote in its letter addressed to the chief secretary.

The team has suggested stricter implementation of the lockdown.