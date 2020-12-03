New Delhi: India on Thursday registered a total of 35,551 new Coronavirus infections, taking the caseload past 95 lakh. Further, 526 new deaths were recorded within 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 1,38,648. The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 89.73 lakh pushing the national recovery rate to 94.11 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. Also Read - ﻿10 Out of 13 Indian Honey Brands Fail ‘Purity Test’, Even Dabur & Patanjali Don't Make The Cut: CSE

1) The COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

2) The active COVID-19 caseload continued to remain below 5 lakh. There are 4,22,943 active coronavirus infections in the country which comprises 4.44 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

3) India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

4) According to the ICMR, 14,35,57,647 samples have been tested up to December 1 with 11,11,698 samples being tested on Tuesday.