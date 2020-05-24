New Delhi: India on Sunday witnessed highest single-day spike in the number of coronavirus patients so far, with nearly 7,000 fresh COVID-19 cases- 6,767 to be specific, being registered in the last 24 hours. Cases continually breached the highest record everyday in the first week of the fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh News: Mobile Phones Banned in COVID Hospitals

The total number of cases in the country climbed to 1,31,868, including 73,560 active cases, 54,440 cured/discharged and 3, 867 deaths A total of 147 people lost their in the last 24 hours due to the dreaded virus. Also Read - Smriti Irani Praises Sonu Sood For Helping Migrant Workers, Says 'Your Kindness Makes me Feel Proud'

Maharashtra, with nearly 45,000 cases remained the worst-affected due to COVID-19, followed by Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. Also Read - Ashiesh Roy Reaches Out to Salman Khan And Being Human to Seek Financial Help For His Dialysis

Here are the key developments:

The Dean of the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital in Delhi has tested positive for the highly contagious novel coronavirus disease. “He is having mild fever, symptoms are not present. He is in home isolation at present. His report came positive on Saturday evening,” said the source.

Karnataka under total lockdown today to avoid the spread of COVID19. Barring shops selling essential supplies, everything will remain shut till 7 AM tomorrow.

Four returnees from Kuwait to Telangana have tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Saturday. This is the first case of evacuees from any country testing positive in Telangana.

Madhya Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department Mohammad Suleman fears a higher number of Corona cases may come up in mid-June. The government has geared itself to combat the situation.

Schools are being sanitized in Wayanad ahead of class 10th and 12th examinations that will commence from 26th May.

Amid the gradual relaxation of lockdown regulations in all sectors, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G. Kishan Reddy has indicated that the film industry will also be allowed to begin operations. In a video conference with Telugu film industry bigwigs on Saturday, Kishan Reddy said that the Centre will soon clear the decks to allow film shootings in the country.