Coronavirus in India LIVE: The Union Health Ministry yesterday claimed that the containment measures taken by the government have started showing results on the field, the increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 or coronavirus cases, on the other hand, hinted at a worrying situation. Also Read - Coronavirus: Lockdown Extension Was Necessary, Will Visit Containment Zones on Wednesday, Says Kejriwal

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India, surpassed 9,500, with over 324 deaths so far. However, the Health Ministry maintained that twenty-five districts across 15 states which had reported cases earlier have contained the virus and have not detected new ones in 14 days. Also Read - Cops Injured in Bengal as Protest Against Setting up of Quarantine Centre Turns Violent

Meanwhile, a total of 1,985 cases were reported in Maharashtra, while Delhi reported 1,176 cases. Tamil Nadu has 1,075 cases, Rajasthan 804 cases, Madhya Pradesh over 604 cases. Also Read - No Backup Plan In Case Tokyo Olympics Postponed Further

As per the Health Ministry data, other affected states and union territories are Telangana (572), Gujarat (539), Uttar Pradesh (451), Andhra Pradesh (432), Kerala (384), Jammu and Kashmir (245), Karnataka (247), Punjab (167), Haryana (185), West Bengal (152), Uttarakhand (35), Odisha (54),Ladakh (15), Jharkhand (19), Himachal Pradesh (32), Goa (7), Puducherry (7), Chhattisgarh (31), Chandigarh (21), Bihar (64) and Andaman and Nicobar Islands (11).

In the northeast region, Assam reported the most 31 cases. There are two cases each in Manipur and Tripura, while Mizoram, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh have one case each.

On the other hand, all eyes are set on PM Modi as he will address the nation at 10 AM today. He is likely to announce the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown and exemptions, if any, during the address.

During the video conference with PM Modi on Saturday, at least ten Chief Ministers had ‘strongly advocated’ an extension of the ongoing shutdown. While some state heads advised the Prime Minister to extend it ‘at least for the rest of April’, some have advocated ‘caution’, in case he decides against extending it.