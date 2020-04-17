Live Updates

    Coronavirus in India LIVE: India’s total number of COVID-19 positive cases rises to 13,387 (including 11201 active cases, 1749 cured/discharged/migrated and 437 deaths): Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

    Coronavirus in India LIVE: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will address the media at 10 am. In his last press conference, at the end of March, he had announced multiple measures to counter economic distress due to the deadly pandemic.



    Coronavirus in India LIVE: Police personnel deployed for surveillance in COVID-19 hotspot areas of Shahdara. Total 1640 positive cases have been reported in the national capital till now.
    Coronavirus in India LIVE: 60 people discharged from quarantine facility in Andhra Pradesh’s Krishna district

    Coronavirus in India LIVE: Nalanda District Administration is taking action on the issue of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Bihar Sharif.I would like to appeal to all those who attended the congregation to come forward&get themselves check so that we can combat COVID-19, says Shravan Kumar, Bihar Minister



Coronavirus in India LIVE: The number of coronavirus cases across the country soared to 13,387  and the death toll due to the deadly pandemic reached 437. The Union Health Ministry said that the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 11,201 while as many as 1,748 people have been cured and discharged and one has migrated.

The country witnessed twenty-eight deaths since Wednesday evening, of which the maximum (nine) were reported from Maharashtra, six from Gujarat, five from Andhra Pradesh, and two each from Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state as 286 new cases were registered yesterday. The state's tally of confirmed cases surpassed 3,200-mark and the death toll headed towards the 200-mark with seven fresh fatalities.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) refuted the allegation of testing less people to detect the transmission of novel coronavirus in the country. Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had accused the government for conducting less tests than required.

“India delayed the purchase of testing kits & is now critically short of them. With just 149 tests per million Indians, we are now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182) & Honduras (162). Mass testing is the key to fighting the virus. At present we are nowhere in the game,” he had said in a tweet.

“In Japan, 11.7 persons are tested, to detect one positive case, which is highest in foreign countries. In Italy, 6.7 people are tested to find one positive case, in the US it’s 5.3 and in the UK it’s 3.4. Here in India, we do 24 tests for one positive case,” ICMR’s Chief Scientist Raman Gangakhedkar said, adding “of these 23 tests negative, but still we conduct tests on them”.

“Our population is over 130 crores but everyone is not vulnerable that’s why we have divided the country in different zones. There are many districts where no case has been reported. If we consider their population as a base, that will be misleading.”

Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal, who was also present at the press conference, said that concluding whether the government is conducting less or more tests on the ratio proportion of population is wrong.