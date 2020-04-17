







Coronavirus in India LIVE: The number of coronavirus cases across the country soared to 13,387 and the death toll due to the deadly pandemic reached 437. The Union Health Ministry said that the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 11,201 while as many as 1,748 people have been cured and discharged and one has migrated. Also Read - Six States, Three Days, 2,700 Km: Kerala Woman Travels to Rajasthan to Meet Ailing Son, a BSF Personnel

The country witnessed twenty-eight deaths since Wednesday evening, of which the maximum (nine) were reported from Maharashtra, six from Gujarat, five from Andhra Pradesh, and two each from Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar Revamps 'Toh Zinda Ho Tum' From Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara With a Coronavirus Twist

Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state as 286 new cases were registered yesterday. The state’s tally of confirmed cases surpassed 3,200-mark and the death toll headed towards the 200-mark with seven fresh fatalities. Also Read - Fast Bowlers Will be The Most Vulnerable: Trainers on Impact of Forced Break on Cricketers

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) refuted the allegation of testing less people to detect the transmission of novel coronavirus in the country. Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had accused the government for conducting less tests than required. ”

“India delayed the purchase of testing kits & is now critically short of them. With just 149 tests per million Indians, we are now in the company of Laos (157), Niger (182) & Honduras (162). Mass testing is the key to fighting the virus. At present we are nowhere in the game,” he had said in a tweet.

“In Japan, 11.7 persons are tested, to detect one positive case, which is highest in foreign countries. In Italy, 6.7 people are tested to find one positive case, in the US it’s 5.3 and in the UK it’s 3.4. Here in India, we do 24 tests for one positive case,” ICMR’s Chief Scientist Raman Gangakhedkar said, adding “of these 23 tests negative, but still we conduct tests on them”.

“Our population is over 130 crores but everyone is not vulnerable that’s why we have divided the country in different zones. There are many districts where no case has been reported. If we consider their population as a base, that will be misleading.”

Joint Secretary, Health, Lav Agarwal, who was also present at the press conference, said that concluding whether the government is conducting less or more tests on the ratio proportion of population is wrong.