New Delhi: Hours after the Centre said that the country is not in the community transmission stage of COVID-19 spread, India on Thursday became the fourth worst-hit country by coronavirus.

India took the fourth spot in the list of nations worst hit by pandemic. The UK, which was in the fourth spot on the list, has 2,91,588 cases as of now. In terms of corona tally, India is bellow Russia, Brazil and the US. As per updates, Russia has 4.93 lakh cases and Brazil 7.72 lakh tally. The US has the maximum number — more than 20 lakh.

The development comes at a time when 3,607 new coronavirus cases with 152 deaths in the last 24 hours were reported in Maharashtra, taking the tally of cases to 97,648.

The number of deaths due to the pandemic rose to 3,590 with 152 fatalities recorded. Hospitals in the state also discharged 1,561 patients, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients to 46,078.

On the other hand, Delhi also recorded the highest single-day spike in cases with 1877 new patients and 65 deaths in the last 24 hours.

“Over 1877 more COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 34687, including 20871 active cases, 12731 recovered/discharged/migrated and 1085 deaths,” Delhi Health Department said in a statement.

Addressing a press conference, the Centre, earlier in the day said that India is not in community transmission stage even as cases and deaths continued to mount with the country recording the highest single-day spike of 9,996 new infections and 357 fatalities.

“India’s first sero-survey on COVID-19 spread has found that lockdown and containment measures were successful in preventing a rapid rise in infections, but a large proportion of the population still remains susceptible,” Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Balram Bhargava said at a media briefing.

His remarks came on a day India saw the highest single-day spike of 357 fatalities and 9,996 cases, pushing the death toll to 8,102 and the nationwide tally to 2,86,579. According to Union Health Ministry data, the country has registered over 9,500 cases for the seventh day in a row, while the figure for casualties crossed the 300-mark for the first time.