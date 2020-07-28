New Delhi: In a significant development, India on Tuesday crossed 15-Lakh-mark in coronavirus cases and inched towards the second spot on the list of countries worst affected by COVID-19. Also Read - 'Outstanding': French Envoy to India Praises Rafale, Section 144 Imposed Around Ambala Airbase

At present, the US is in number one position and then comes Brazil in the second spot with 2.4 million cases. The US has 4.2 million cases at present. As per updates, nearly 16.5 million people have contracted the infection around the world with 654,860 deaths.

The development comes a day after PM Modi said that the right decisions taken at the right time led India to be in a better position as compared to other countries to fight coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, earlier in the day, said that the country’s COVID-19 fatality rate has progressively declined to 2.25 per cent from 3.33 per cent on June 18 , while the recovery rate increased from around 53 per cent in mid-June to more than 64 per cent now.

With 35,176 patients discharged in a 24-hour span, the total recoveries surged to 9,52,743 and exceed the active coronavirus cases by 4,55,755, it further added.

For the fifth day in a row, India has seen more than 30,000 recoveries per day. Notably, the country has reported 14,83,156 cases till Tuesday, while the death toll is 33,425.

The health Ministry also added that the country continues its march as a nation with one of the lowest fatality rates in the world.

On July 26, India tested a total of 5,15,000 samples and on July 27, a total of 5,28,082 samples were tested taking the cumulative number of samples tested so far to 1,73,34,885.

Of the total deaths reported so far, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 13,883, followed by 3,853 in Delhi, 3,571 in Tamil Nadu, 2,348 in Gujarat, 1,953 in Karnataka, 1,456 in Uttar Pradesh, 1,411 in West Bengal, 1,090 in Andhra Pradesh and 820 in Madhya Pradesh.