Coronavirus Latest Updates: At a time when the global coronavirus death toll went beyond 7.5 Lakh-mark, Indian’s COVID-19 cases on Thursday crossed 24 lakh-mark with Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu collectively reporting over 15,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Surprisingly COVID-19 Virus Impacts Patients Differently

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, earlier in the day, stated that active cases in the country stand at 6,53,622. Also Read - IPL 2020: MS Dhoni Tests Negative For Coronavirus, to Join CSK Training Camp

It said 16,95,982 patients have been discharged after recovering from the virus, while 47,033 have succumbed to it. Also Read - Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Discharged From Hospital After Recovering From COVID-19

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday recorded 9996 new cases along with 82 more Covid-related deaths. Similarly, Tamil Nadu reported 5835 fresh cases of infection in the last 24 hours.

On other hand, the Central government said that the recovery rate has risen to 70.77 per cent on Thursday with the total number of patients recuperating from the disease reaching nearly 17 lakh.

The Centre also claimed that the fatality rate has further declined to 1.96 per cent. The Health Ministry said record-high recoveries have led to a decline in the “actual caseload” of the country, which is the number of active cases, and currently is only 27.27 per cent of the total cases.

The country recorded the highest 56,383 recoveries in 24 hours on Thursday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 16,95,982. There are 6,53,622 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country, according to the health ministry data updated at 8 AM.

Taking a dig at the Central government over the rising cases of coronavirus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the coronavirus curve is “frightening, not flattening”.

Rahul also posted a graph of daily cases being recorded by the US, Brazil and India — the three worst hit nations in terms of caseload. “Corona curve — Frightening not Flattening,” Gandhi said.

The government has maintained that India is in a much better position than other countries with a high recovery rate and a low fatality rate.