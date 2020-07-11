New Delhi: India witnessed a third straight day of highest coronavirus spike, with 27,114 new positive cases being recorded in the last 24 hours. In the process, India registered over 27,000 new cases a day for the first time and also crossed the eight lakh case-mark. Also Read - Coronavirus in West Bengal: Kolkata Police Seeks to Use Eden Gardens as Quarantine Centre For Its Personnel

After the latest spike, the country has thus far recorded a total of 8,20,916 positive coronavirus cases. This includes 5,15,386 discharges, 2,83,407 active cases and 22,123 fatalities, including 519 in the last 24 hours. With the number of recoveries crossing the five lakh-mark, India’s overall recovery rate currently stands at 62.78%.

India’s previous two spikes were 26,506 and 24,879. It remains the third worst-affected country in the world after the United States of America and Brazil. Russia and Peru are the fourth and fifth worst-hit countries respectively and round off the ‘top five’.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Delhi, in that order, remain the three worst-hit states in India. Of these, while Maharashtra has an overall tally of 2,38,461, Tamil Nadu is the next worst-affected with 1,30,261 cases thus far.

National capital Delhi, meanwhile, has thus far reported a total of 1,09,140 positive cases.