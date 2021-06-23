Jammu: After Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, now Jammu And Kashmir became the third state on Wednesday to report the first cases of Delta Plus Variant. News agency ANI reported that one case of Delta Plus Variant has been confirmed in Jammu and the patient has recovered at the Government Medical College and Hospital. Also Read - Delta Plus Variant, Third Wave Can be Controlled Through Lockdown, Vaccine, COVID Protocol, Highlights AIIMS Chief Randeep Guleria

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu reported its first case of Delta Plus variant of Covid-19 from Chennai, with a city-based nurse getting infected with it. Also Read - Coronavirus India Delta Plus Variant EXPLAINED: Symptoms, Vaccine Effectiveness, Can it Trigger a Third Covid Wave?

The state health department had sent 1,159 samples in May to INSACOG (Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia), a consortium of 28 labs tasked with genome sequencing of the virus causing Covid and reports of 772 samples were made available on Wednesday, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said. Also Read - Delta Plus Variant in Maharashtra: All You Need to Know

Apart from this, 2 cases of Delta Plus variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Karnataka, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Wednesday. One sample was sent from Tamil Nadu to the National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS) too was found to be Delta Plus variant. The patient in Bengaluru is isolated and being treated, he added.

Regarding Mysuru patient, he said, “In Mysuru, one patient is infected with Delta Plus variant, whom we have isolated but he is asymptomatic and none of his primary and secondary contacts have it. That is a good sign,” Sudhakar told reporters.

Earlier in the day, the Union Health Ministry had said that around 40 cases of the Delta plus variant, classified as a variant of concern (VOC), have been detected sporadically in Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. Delta variant as well as all Delta sub-lineages including Delta plus are classified as VOC, it said.

“As of now among the samples sequenced (45000+) in India, Delta plus variant — AY.1 –has been observed sporadically in Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, with around 40 cases identified so far and no significant increase in prevalence,” the ministry said in its statement.