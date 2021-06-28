New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Monday abated fears of an upcoming third wave of coronavirus and said that the Delta Plus variant is still “very localised” in India, even as it is present in 12 states across the country. Based on the data provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the Centre issued an update stating that a total of 48 cases of Delta Plus variant have been identified so far from more than 45,000 samples collected during April, May and June. Also Read - 51.18 Per Cent of Children in Mumbai Have Covid-19 Antibodies, Shows Sero Survey

The ICMR has said that Delta Plus covid variant – which has been identified as a “variant of concern” – is already present in 12 countries across the world. However, earlier today, Union minister Jitendra Singh urged medical professionals “not to create panic” regarding a possible third wave. Also Read - Dr Reddy's Launches 2-DG Covid Drug For Commercial Use. Details Here

#IndiaFightsCorona 📍Update on #DeltaPlusVariant ➡️ Delta Plus Variant is present in 12 countries

➡️ 48 cases identified in 12 Indian states

➡️ This virus is very localized in our country

➡️ It has been isolated and cultured at ICMR-NIV -DG, @ICMRDELHI #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/1H8XWPUDaa — #IndiaFightsCorona (@COVIDNewsByMIB) June 28, 2021

Also Read - West Bengal Extends Lockdown Till July 15; Salons, Gyms Allowed to Open | Check Timings

The highest number of cases of the Delta Plus variant has so far been reported in three states – Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

In an interview with news agency PTI, COVID Task Force chief Dr VK Paul, who is also a Niti Aayog Member, said that it will be unfair to put a date for any COVID wave as the behaviour of coronavirus is unpredictable and a disciplined and effective pandemic response can help the country get away from any significant outbreak.

Regarding the concerns over the Delta Plus variant, he asserted that there is no scientific data so far to establish that the new variant is highly transmissible or reduces vaccine efficacy.

Currently, three COVID vaccines — Covaxin by Bharat Biotech, Covishield by Serum Institute of India (SII) and Russia’s Sputnik V — are being used for inoculation in India, all of which are said to be highly effective against the new variants.

Daily fresh cases of COVID have come down from four lakhs during the peak of the second COVID wave to around 50,000 in the past few days and the unlock process or lifting of restrictions is underway in many parts of the country.