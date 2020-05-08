New Delhi: Ever since India has entered third phase of lockdown with more relaxations, the number of COVID-19 cases in 24 hours time has increased threefold in the last few days. On the midnight of March 24, when the first phase of lockdown started, India had 525 cases. However from May 4 (when the third edition of the coronavirus lockdown started) till today, the country has witnessed a rapid increase of more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases and crossed the 50,000-mark from 40,000 in just four days. Also Read - Delhi Police Constable Thrashes Man For 'Hugging People', Suspended

Reports said that there are only 12 countries in the world which has more infections than India. Also Read - Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Noida Registers First Death, 11 New Cases Take District's Tally to 214

The number of coronavirus cases in India mounted to 56,342 on Friday, including 37,916 active cases, 1,886 deaths and 16,539 patients who had been cured of the dreaded disease. Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, followed by Gujarat and national capital Delhi. Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh also have more than 3,000 cases. Also Read - England Test Captain Joe Root Feels Standard of Cricket Shouldn't be Compromised After COVID-19 Pandemic

On May 5, a day after curbs were relaxed in orange and green zones (less affected areas), India witnessed highest jump in new cases with 3,900 fresh infections in 24 hours, taking the total tally to 46,433, of which at least 32,138 were active cases. The number of active cases on Thursday was 35,902. On Wednesday, with 2,958 new cases India’s coronavirus count climbed to 49,391 of which there were 33,514 active cases.

The increase in number of cases per day is due to the relaxations provided by the government and the people who are not maintaining social distancing, said Avi Kumar, Consultant, Pulmonology at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Kumar asserted that the latest numbers, clearly shows that we are not flattening the curve of COVID-19 in India.

“We are going in a geometric linear way and India will witness its peak in next 3-4 weeks. Maybe in the red zone areas where COVID infection is prevalent, the lockdown should be increased”, he suggested.

Yesterday, Delhi All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Randeep Guleria said that as per the modelling data and the way India’s COVID-19 cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July. “According to modelling data and the way our cases are increasing, it is likely that peak can come in June and July.

Besides, the Union Health Ministry also informed that 1.1 per cent people are critical and on ventilators. 12 days back, only 0.36 per cent needed ventilator support, the rising number of critical COVID-19 patients indicats that India is lagging behind in its fight against COVID-19.