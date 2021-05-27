New Delhi: India on Thursday reported 2,11,298 new Covid cases and 3,847 deaths, the data by the Union Health Ministry showed. The cases reported in the past 24 hours were slighly higher than yesterday’s tally when the country logged 2.08 Lakh fresh cases. Meanwhile, a total of 2,83,135 recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours and were discharged. While the COVID-case trajectory has been showing a declining trend, the deaths are yet to go down. The top five states that have registered maximum cases Covid-19 are Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh with 18,285 cases. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: SEC Suggests Emergency Use Approval of Remdesivir Tablets

India COVID report:

Total cases: 2,73,69,093

Total discharges: 2,46,33,951

Death toll: 3,15,235

Active cases: 24,19,907

Total vaccination: 20,26,95,874