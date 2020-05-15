New Delhi: India’s tally of confirmed cases reached 81,970 on Friday as 3,967 fresh cases and 100 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. Of the total cases, 51401 are active and 2,649 are fatalities so far while at least 27,919 people have recovered from the disease. Also Read - Another Racial Attack: Manipuri Girl Called 'Corona', Abused, Assaulted & Hit With Sticks in Gurgaon

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 27,524 cases followed by Tamil Nadu, which has reported 9,674 and Gujarat has 9,591 cases so far. Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of deaths, 1019, followed by 586 in Gujarat and 237 in Madhya Pradesh.

On the other hand, Goa and Manipur, which were declared COVID-19 free, have reported fresh corona positive cases. Goa reported seven fresh cases, that took the total number of cases here to 14. Similarly, in Manipur a fresh case emerged after 26 days, taking the total tally in this Northeast state to three so far.

Here are the top 10 developments:

Prime Minister Modi today interacted with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Co-chair, Bill Gates via video conference. The dignitaries discussed global response to #COVID19 & importance of global coordination on scientific innovation & R&D to combat pandemic:

Delhi government has sent proposals to the centre. Most of the people have given proposal to wear mask in public space & maintain social distancing. They’ve suggested that movement of buses and metro rails may be started in limited numbers to maintain social distancing, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain World Bank announces USD 1 billion social protection package for India linked to Govt of India programmes. Social distancing has led to slowdown of economy. Govt of India has focused on Garib Kalyan Yojna to help protect poor & vulnerable as a bridge between from health interventions are happening & where the economy can be revived: Junaid Ahmad, World Bank Country Director for India