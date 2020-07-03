New Delhi: Hours after India’s tally of coronavirus cases soared by over 20,000 in a day for the first time, the Union Health Ministry claimed that the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients has crossed 60 per cent in the country. The ministry asserted that early detection and a timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases have resulted in increasing daily recoveries. Notably, the total number of COVID-19 cases has soared to 6,25,544 and the death toll has reached 18,213 with 379 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours. Also Read - 'A Flight to Nowhere': Taiwan Offers Fake Flights for People Who Miss the Thrill of Air Travel | Watch

"Early detection and timely clinical management of COVID-19 cases have resulted in increasing daily recoveries. During the last 24 hours, a sharp rise of recoveries was observed with 20,033 COVID-19 patients having been cured, taking the cumulative figure to 3,79,891," the ministry said in a statement.

Of the total 6,25,544 cases, 2,27,439 are active and all are under medical supervision. There are 1,52,452 recovered COVID-19 cases in the country, which is more than the number of active cases, the statement read further .

The ministry informed that a high-level review meeting on COVID-19 preparedness was held by the cabinet secretary with the states and Union territories, earlier in the day. “Coordinated efforts at all levels of government for prevention, containment and management of COVID-19 are showing good results with a consistently increasing gap between recoveries and active cases,” it said.

In accordance with the “test, trace, treat” strategy and with various measures taken recently to remove all impediments to COVID-19 testing and facilitate widespread testing by the states and Union territories, there has been a steady rise in the number of samples tested for the disease every day, with close to 93 lakh tested till date, the ministry added.

