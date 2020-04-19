











New Delhi: Of the total 14,792 COVID-19 cases across India, 4,291 cases are epidemiologically linked to the Tablighi Jamaat’s event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin that took place last month, said the Union Health Ministry. Also Read - US Registers 1,891 Coronavirus Fatalities in 24 Hours; Global Death Toll Passes 1.5 Lakh

Addressing a press conference, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary in the ministry, informed that the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak rose to 488 and number of cases inched close to 15,000. The figure includes 12,289 active cases, 2,014 people cured/discharged people, 1 migrated and 76 foreign nationals. Also Read - Coronavirus: Chandigarh Declared Containment Zone, No Relaxation in Curbs Even After April 20

“Positive trend has been noted in 47 districts across 23 states and UTs, and also there are 22 new districts in 12 states that have not reported any fresh cases during the last 14 days. All these are the 170 hotspot and 207 non-hotspot districts identified by the government”, the Health Ministry official told reporters. Also Read - COVID-19: Amit Shah Holds Lockdown Review Meet With Top Officials of Control Room

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on the 25th day of lockdown, reviewed the situation across India, including taking stock of the supply of essential commodities even as state governments continued to take steps to mitigate the hardships arising due to the shutdown.

On the other hand, Chandigarh district has been declared a containment zone by the administration as COVID-19 outbreak was not confined to a specific pocket, area, village or cluster.

“Since in Chandigarh corona outbreak is scattered and not confined to a specific pocket, area, village or cluster, entire district has been declared as containment zone,” tweeted Manoj Parida, Advisor, Chandigarh Administration.

“We have ensured that there is complete checking at borders. We check every person and if he carries a curfew pass. We are also using thermal scanners to screen people entering our borders to ensure that no person with any symptoms enters Chandigarh,” he further added.