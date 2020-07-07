



New Delhi: India's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases has inched towwards seven lakh-mark, just four days after the number of infections in the country had reached six lakh. The death toll due to the highly contagious disease is also close to 20,000.

If reports are to be believed, India yesterday recorded more coronavirus-linked fatalities than the US– the worst affected country due to the pandemic. While India recorded 425 deaths in the previous 24 hours, 271 people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in the United States. Only one country — Brazil had recorded more deaths (602) than India.

It has also been reported that in terms of growth rate of COVID-19 related fatalities, India's numbers exceed any other country.

According to the official data, India has reported 19,693 Covid-19-related deaths, compared to Brazil’s 64,867, and 1,29,947 by the US.

The rate of fatality in India — the number of deaths as a percentage against the total positive cases — was 2.8 per cent on Monday which was slightly lower compared to 3 per cent a week ago and 3.2 per cent two weeks ago.

The fatality rate worldwide stands at 4.7 per cent. The US has a fatality rate of 4.5 per cent while it is 4.1 per cent in Brazil.

India went past Russia on Sunday to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections. Cases have been consistently rising in the country. It took 110 days for coronavirus cases in the country to reach one lakh, while just 48 days more to go near the seven lakh-mark.